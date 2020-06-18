Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

1454 Camelot Drive Available 07/02/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Camelot a Place of Happiness! You will enjoying renting this marvelous town home featuring upgraded granite counter tops and hardwood floors! The floor plan is very spacious with lots of natural light. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, nice sized back yard and 2 car garage are just some of the wonderful amenities. Just a couple steps to a private 7 acre lake with boating, fishing, walking trails, BBQ, basketball court, pools, tennis courts, and recreation room that makes perfect entertainment for you and your family! In close proximity to schools, parks, a lake, and the 91 Freeway. This home will be ready in a few short weeks. Call and inquire about a future showing today!



Tentative availability for showings is July 16, 2020.



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5848938)