Corona, CA
1454 Camelot Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1454 Camelot Drive

1454 Camelot Drive · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1454 Camelot Drive, Corona, CA 92882

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1454 Camelot Drive · Avail. Jul 2

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
1454 Camelot Drive Available 07/02/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Camelot a Place of Happiness! You will enjoying renting this marvelous town home featuring upgraded granite counter tops and hardwood floors! The floor plan is very spacious with lots of natural light. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, nice sized back yard and 2 car garage are just some of the wonderful amenities. Just a couple steps to a private 7 acre lake with boating, fishing, walking trails, BBQ, basketball court, pools, tennis courts, and recreation room that makes perfect entertainment for you and your family! In close proximity to schools, parks, a lake, and the 91 Freeway. This home will be ready in a few short weeks. Call and inquire about a future showing today!

Tentative availability for showings is July 16, 2020.

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 Camelot Drive have any available units?
1454 Camelot Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 1454 Camelot Drive have?
Some of 1454 Camelot Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 Camelot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1454 Camelot Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 Camelot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1454 Camelot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 1454 Camelot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1454 Camelot Drive does offer parking.
Does 1454 Camelot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1454 Camelot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 Camelot Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1454 Camelot Drive has a pool.
Does 1454 Camelot Drive have accessible units?
No, 1454 Camelot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 Camelot Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1454 Camelot Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
