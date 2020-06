1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

COMING SOON ~ FABULOUS CONDO WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH SEPARATE COVERED BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS SECOND FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) IS THE LARGEST UNIT OFFERED IN COMPLEX AND FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~ STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES (ALL ELECTRIC) ~ INCLUDES WHITE REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER ~ TWO-TONE PAINT & CROWN MOLDING ~ ONE CAR GARAGE WITH AUTOMATIC GARAGE DOOR OPENER ~ TILE IN KITCHEN & BATHS ~ NEWER WALL TO WALL CARPET IN BEDROOMS AND FAMILY ROOM ~ BREAKFAST BAR AND DINING AREA ~ PATIO WITH STORAGE ~ CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING CENTERS (COSTCO, RANCH 99, WALMART) & BEAUTIFUL PARKS OF CORONA. EASY ACCESS TO THE 91/15 FREEWAYS TO OC, RVSD & ONT AIRPORT. WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY! HOA PROVIDES GORGEOUS POOL, HOT TUBS, EXERCISE GYM, BBQ & CASH WASH AREA'S. OWNER PAYS HOA FEES INCLUDING WATER, TRASH & SEWER. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!! HURRY ON THIS ONE... IT WILL NOT LAST LONG!