Chula Vista, CA
997 Palencia Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

997 Palencia Ct

997 Palencia Court · No Longer Available
Location

997 Palencia Court, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Luxury Executive Home! Tropical Setting Backyard with Pool! - Live in luxury, approx. 2920 sq. ft. with a multitude of upgrades! 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, formal dining room, living room and family room. Double fireplace and media center large enough for 60 inch TV. 1 bedroom and 1 bath upstairs with a media loft area /den/office. Master bedroom and a secondary bedroom with full bath downstairs, Third car garage converted to two mini office areas. Enjoy cooking in this beautiful gourmet kitchen with island and granite counters, Travertine & marble floors. Appliances include: Microwave, Double Oven and Dish washer. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups. Slice of Paradise right in the backyard! Entertaining and fun in the sun will be easy with a built-in Swimming Pool/Spa & a Play Pool. Gardener and Pool Service included in rent! Available beginning of December! Tenant pays all utilities. Move-in, ready for the Holidays. Please schedule an appointment by calling DRW (619 ) 678-2491 www.DRWgroup.biz Thank You!

(RLNE4533682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 997 Palencia Ct have any available units?
997 Palencia Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 997 Palencia Ct have?
Some of 997 Palencia Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 997 Palencia Ct currently offering any rent specials?
997 Palencia Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 997 Palencia Ct pet-friendly?
No, 997 Palencia Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 997 Palencia Ct offer parking?
Yes, 997 Palencia Ct offers parking.
Does 997 Palencia Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 997 Palencia Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 997 Palencia Ct have a pool?
Yes, 997 Palencia Ct has a pool.
Does 997 Palencia Ct have accessible units?
No, 997 Palencia Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 997 Palencia Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 997 Palencia Ct has units with dishwashers.
