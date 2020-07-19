997 Palencia Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage hot tub media room

Luxury Executive Home! Tropical Setting Backyard with Pool! - Live in luxury, approx. 2920 sq. ft. with a multitude of upgrades! 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, formal dining room, living room and family room. Double fireplace and media center large enough for 60 inch TV. 1 bedroom and 1 bath upstairs with a media loft area /den/office. Master bedroom and a secondary bedroom with full bath downstairs, Third car garage converted to two mini office areas. Enjoy cooking in this beautiful gourmet kitchen with island and granite counters, Travertine & marble floors. Appliances include: Microwave, Double Oven and Dish washer. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups. Slice of Paradise right in the backyard! Entertaining and fun in the sun will be easy with a built-in Swimming Pool/Spa & a Play Pool. Gardener and Pool Service included in rent! Available beginning of December! Tenant pays all utilities. Move-in, ready for the Holidays. Please schedule an appointment by calling DRW (619 ) 678-2491 www.DRWgroup.biz Thank You!



(RLNE4533682)