755 Caminito Valliente

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhouse with 2 car garage in Sunbow - Beautiful two story 3 Br / 2.5 Ba home in the gated community of Tivoli. Located in Sunbow. Property features neutral carpet and custom paint. Large master suite with walk in closet and dual sinks. Open concept kitchen with newer stove/oven. Nice sized patio, perfect for entertaining and two car attached garage.

Community features gated entry, resort style pool and tot lot.

Walking distance to schools, shops and Sharp Chula Vista Hospital.



(RLNE2737513)