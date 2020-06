Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

An OASIS LOCATION! Leaving Calif & want a place to plop when back in San Diego? Looking to buy as a 1rst timer? THIS IS IT! desirable neighborhood! An est 500 steps to a morning run or walk begins at the LAKE or a paddleboat ride on the LAKE, visit with a friend at the BEACH Pool or the pool at...Walkable to Sprouts,... NO stairs to door, Patio by a mini serene view Greenbelt. Fridge, Microw, Fan, Wash/Dry STAY! NEW CARPET, NEW OVEN, NEW BLINDS, NEW COUNTERS, A/C Hkups & 1 CAR GAR-WOW!