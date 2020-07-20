All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated April 30 2019 at 11:52 PM

726 Brightwood Avenue

726 Brightwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

726 Brightwood Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom home with an BONUS room available for rent now. New floors, New kitchen cabinets and appliances, remodeled bathrooms, fresh interior paint and new plumbing. This home is brand new inside. New Close to shops, schools, San Diego Golf Course and Chula Vista Bay Front. The home has a large living-room and a spacious kitchen with a formal dining-room and a breakfast area in the kitchen.
Spacious 3 bedroom home with an BONUS room available for rent now. New floors, New kitchen cabinets and appliances, remodeled bathrooms, fresh interior paint and new plumbing. This home is brand new inside. New Close to shops, schools, San Diego Golf Course and Chula Vista Bay Front. The home has a large living-room and a spacious kitchen with a formal dining-room and a breakfast area in the kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Brightwood Avenue have any available units?
726 Brightwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Brightwood Avenue have?
Some of 726 Brightwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Brightwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
726 Brightwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Brightwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Brightwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 726 Brightwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 726 Brightwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 726 Brightwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Brightwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Brightwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 726 Brightwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 726 Brightwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 726 Brightwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Brightwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Brightwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
