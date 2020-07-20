726 Brightwood Avenue

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom home with an BONUS room available for rent now. New floors, New kitchen cabinets and appliances, remodeled bathrooms, fresh interior paint and new plumbing. This home is brand new inside. New Close to shops, schools, San Diego Golf Course and Chula Vista Bay Front. The home has a large living-room and a spacious kitchen with a formal dining-room and a breakfast area in the kitchen.
