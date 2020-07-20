726 Brightwood Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom home with an BONUS room available for rent now. New floors, New kitchen cabinets and appliances, remodeled bathrooms, fresh interior paint and new plumbing. This home is brand new inside. New Close to shops, schools, San Diego Golf Course and Chula Vista Bay Front. The home has a large living-room and a spacious kitchen with a formal dining-room and a breakfast area in the kitchen.

