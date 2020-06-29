All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
707 Brookstone #201
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

707 Brookstone #201

707 Brookstone Road · No Longer Available
Location

707 Brookstone Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Views! Great 3 bedroom condo in Eastlake! - Great 3 bedroom unit with a lake view! You will love this upstairs unit at Brookstone! Condo features an updated kitchen, living room with fireplace and balcony. 2 assigned parking spaces, one is a covered space. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, easy access to the 125 makes commuting a breeze! In unit laundry, A/C. Water and trash are included. Small pets considered.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

(RLNE5659127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Brookstone #201 have any available units?
707 Brookstone #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Brookstone #201 have?
Some of 707 Brookstone #201's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Brookstone #201 currently offering any rent specials?
707 Brookstone #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Brookstone #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Brookstone #201 is pet friendly.
Does 707 Brookstone #201 offer parking?
Yes, 707 Brookstone #201 offers parking.
Does 707 Brookstone #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Brookstone #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Brookstone #201 have a pool?
No, 707 Brookstone #201 does not have a pool.
Does 707 Brookstone #201 have accessible units?
No, 707 Brookstone #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Brookstone #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Brookstone #201 does not have units with dishwashers.

