Chula Vista, CA
66 East Shasta Street
Last updated April 9 2019 at 3:56 PM

66 East Shasta Street

66 East Shasta Street · No Longer Available
Location

66 East Shasta Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautiful home in nestled in the heart and soul of Chula Vista. This homes location is superb, close to H st, 805 Freeway, malls, dining, schools without all the hustle and bustle. This home is a 3 bed 2 bath, but has 3 additional rooms that you could use for an office, bedroom or storage, the possibilities are endless! We don?t want to forget the gorgeous pool in the backyard with Jacuzzi and spacious fenced backyard with 2 storage sheds.*Pets allowed, subject to management approval.
Call or text today this one will not last long, 888-883-1193 with 1355047
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 East Shasta Street have any available units?
66 East Shasta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 66 East Shasta Street currently offering any rent specials?
66 East Shasta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 East Shasta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 East Shasta Street is pet friendly.
Does 66 East Shasta Street offer parking?
No, 66 East Shasta Street does not offer parking.
Does 66 East Shasta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 East Shasta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 East Shasta Street have a pool?
Yes, 66 East Shasta Street has a pool.
Does 66 East Shasta Street have accessible units?
No, 66 East Shasta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 66 East Shasta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 East Shasta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 East Shasta Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 East Shasta Street does not have units with air conditioning.
