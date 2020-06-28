All apartments in Chula Vista
622 Dennis Ave.

Location

622 Dennis Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Corner lot House - This single story home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with 2 car garage. Features include hardwood in living spaces, with a family room and grace the living room, perfect for those who enjoy entertaining.

Schools servicing this neighborhood are well established and highly respected for their quality programs under the direction of the San Diego Unified School District. An efficient bus system helps you get your kids to the schools within the community.

HOUSE WILL BE AVAILABLE OCTOBER 01st. 2019

TERMS & DISCLOSURES
Rancho Mesa Properties offers this property on a one year lease. Occupants may have two small pets on the property. Smoking is strictly prohibited within the house. Tenant pays for all utilities and services except: trash collection, and periodic landscaping maintenance.

(RLNE5142191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Dennis Ave. have any available units?
622 Dennis Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 622 Dennis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
622 Dennis Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Dennis Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Dennis Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 622 Dennis Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 622 Dennis Ave. offers parking.
Does 622 Dennis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Dennis Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Dennis Ave. have a pool?
No, 622 Dennis Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 622 Dennis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 622 Dennis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Dennis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Dennis Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Dennis Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Dennis Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
