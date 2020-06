Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Beautiful & Renovated 1 Bedroom - Come live in this Beautiful and Renovated 1 Bedroom in Chula Vista, CA.

$1,450. $400 Security Deposit Special!

This is a must see!



The property has a Pool and sitting areas.

It is a very Calm and Peaceful living community.

The apartment is completely renovated and very spacious.



Please call Alicia for showings:

Tel: (619) 386-8287

Email: alicia@margroup.com



You will love it!



