458 Oak Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

*** MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT*** 1728 sq ft single family house with 4 beds/ 2 bath. Large dining room and family room with hardwood flooring. Access to the outside patio and backyard from the sliding glass doors in the living room. Kitchen appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included in the 2 car attached garage. Low maintenance yard with a paved covered back patio. Located om a cul-de sac street! Must see!!



DRE01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available NOW



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

