This is a very nice and special place. All Utilities included, OHHHH and a Very Nice view! Enjoy sunsets at the private deck of this 2b/ 1 ba apartment. Park you car inside the complex. A MUST SEE!!! AND RENT!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 453 D St #D have any available units?
453 D St #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.