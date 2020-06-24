All apartments in Chula Vista
453 D St #D
453 D St #D

453 D St · No Longer Available
Location

453 D St, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a very nice and special place. All Utilities included, OHHHH and a Very Nice view! Enjoy sunsets at the private deck of this 2b/ 1 ba apartment. Park you car inside the complex. A MUST SEE!!! AND RENT!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

