309 Sea Vale St Available 07/18/19 Beautiful Home in Chula Vista, 91910 - PLEASE CALL CECILIA MEJIA @ 619-742-9167 to see this home.



This Beautiful Home has 3bed, 2.5bath, 1,903Sqft, 2 car garage, hardwood/tile floors throughout, vaulted ceilings in living room with fireplace. Light and bright kitchen, breakfast area, separate dinning, sunroom and so much more!! Situated in a private street. Excellent location close to freeways, shopping, schools, etc.



Pet O.K. with additional deposit.



Call or text Cecilia Mejia with any questions 619-742-9167



