Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

2349 Spanish Bay Road

2349 Spanish Bay Road · No Longer Available
Location

2349 Spanish Bay Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BR/3 BA Single Family House - Chula Vista - Eastlake Greens property ready for immediate move-in. High vaulted ceilings at entry. Very light and bright throughout the home. Large master bedroom with private balcony.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
Pets:

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5259639)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 Spanish Bay Road have any available units?
2349 Spanish Bay Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 2349 Spanish Bay Road currently offering any rent specials?
2349 Spanish Bay Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 Spanish Bay Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2349 Spanish Bay Road is pet friendly.
Does 2349 Spanish Bay Road offer parking?
No, 2349 Spanish Bay Road does not offer parking.
Does 2349 Spanish Bay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2349 Spanish Bay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 Spanish Bay Road have a pool?
No, 2349 Spanish Bay Road does not have a pool.
Does 2349 Spanish Bay Road have accessible units?
No, 2349 Spanish Bay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 Spanish Bay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2349 Spanish Bay Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2349 Spanish Bay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2349 Spanish Bay Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
