Chula Vista, CA
2141 Sand Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 6:26 AM

2141 Sand Drive

2141 Sanda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2141 Sanda Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to the highly sought after Artistata at Winding Walk community. This open concept 3 bd, 2.5 baths, 1650 sqft stand-alone home with no shared walls is sure to wow! Enjoy the cozy fireplace from the spacious living/dining room, & kitchen. Large master bedroom suite w/ a beautiful en-suite restroom area & walk-in closet. 2 car garage attached, laundry room conveniently located upstairs + AC. The private back patio area is great for summer BBQs. This well-planned community offers luxury amenities & top-rated schools. Very close to the Otay Ranch Mall, 125 Frwy, & more.
Additional features included updated flooring, granite counters, with SS appliances, great storage and much, much more!
The Winding Walk Community center offers 2 pools, gym, spa, and meeting space. Not to mentions miles of beautiful walking trails and playgrounds!
Schedule our private viewing today via email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 Sand Drive have any available units?
2141 Sand Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2141 Sand Drive have?
Some of 2141 Sand Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 Sand Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2141 Sand Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 Sand Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2141 Sand Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2141 Sand Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2141 Sand Drive offers parking.
Does 2141 Sand Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2141 Sand Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 Sand Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2141 Sand Drive has a pool.
Does 2141 Sand Drive have accessible units?
No, 2141 Sand Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 Sand Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2141 Sand Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

