2141 Sand Drive

Welcome home to the highly sought after Artistata at Winding Walk community. This open concept 3 bd, 2.5 baths, 1650 sqft stand-alone home with no shared walls is sure to wow! Enjoy the cozy fireplace from the spacious living/dining room, & kitchen. Large master bedroom suite w/ a beautiful en-suite restroom area & walk-in closet. 2 car garage attached, laundry room conveniently located upstairs + AC. The private back patio area is great for summer BBQs. This well-planned community offers luxury amenities & top-rated schools. Very close to the Otay Ranch Mall, 125 Frwy, & more.

Additional features included updated flooring, granite counters, with SS appliances, great storage and much, much more!

The Winding Walk Community center offers 2 pools, gym, spa, and meeting space. Not to mentions miles of beautiful walking trails and playgrounds!

Schedule our private viewing today via email.