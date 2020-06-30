1886 Nantes Pl. #132

Amenities

SPACIOUS 2bd/2ba top floor condo in Otay Ranch! - This beautiful condo is 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a total of 1,066 SF. This condo is located on the top floor in which allows for incredibly high ceilings and you won't have to worry and noisy upstairs neighbors!

It has central AC and heat, in-unit stacked washer and dryer hook-ups, lots of storage space, open entertainment living space that leads to a balcony that is perfect for your morning coffee! The walls and flooring is all neutral colors that is perfect for you to use as a blank canvas when you're decorating. Both bathrooms and rooms are HUGE--you basically get two master bedrooms and bathrooms. The unit comes with an assigned 1-car garage right below the unit that has extra storage space for you to use in the front. Additionally, the unit comes with an assigned parking space.



The Mer Soleil Complex in Otay Ranch/Chula Vista includes a 5-star pool, amazing gym, fun clubhouse, and a relaxing Jacuzzi! This complex is conveniently located close to the 125 fwy. In addition, this area is extremely desirable because of its highly rated schools, parks, walking trails, restaurants, shopping, and other entertainment!



To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com



Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com



Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.



