Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1886 Nantes Pl. #132

1886 Nantes Place · No Longer Available
Location

1886 Nantes Place, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
SPACIOUS 2bd/2ba top floor condo in Otay Ranch! - This beautiful condo is 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a total of 1,066 SF. This condo is located on the top floor in which allows for incredibly high ceilings and you won't have to worry and noisy upstairs neighbors!
It has central AC and heat, in-unit stacked washer and dryer hook-ups, lots of storage space, open entertainment living space that leads to a balcony that is perfect for your morning coffee! The walls and flooring is all neutral colors that is perfect for you to use as a blank canvas when you're decorating. Both bathrooms and rooms are HUGE--you basically get two master bedrooms and bathrooms. The unit comes with an assigned 1-car garage right below the unit that has extra storage space for you to use in the front. Additionally, the unit comes with an assigned parking space.

The Mer Soleil Complex in Otay Ranch/Chula Vista includes a 5-star pool, amazing gym, fun clubhouse, and a relaxing Jacuzzi! This complex is conveniently located close to the 125 fwy. In addition, this area is extremely desirable because of its highly rated schools, parks, walking trails, restaurants, shopping, and other entertainment!

To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com

Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com

Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.

Amanica Real Estate & Property Management
1450 Harbor Island Dr. #G-10, San Diego, CA 92101 www.Amanica.com
BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568
Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666

(RLNE5454023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1886 Nantes Pl. #132 have any available units?
1886 Nantes Pl. #132 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1886 Nantes Pl. #132 have?
Some of 1886 Nantes Pl. #132's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1886 Nantes Pl. #132 currently offering any rent specials?
1886 Nantes Pl. #132 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1886 Nantes Pl. #132 pet-friendly?
No, 1886 Nantes Pl. #132 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1886 Nantes Pl. #132 offer parking?
Yes, 1886 Nantes Pl. #132 offers parking.
Does 1886 Nantes Pl. #132 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1886 Nantes Pl. #132 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1886 Nantes Pl. #132 have a pool?
Yes, 1886 Nantes Pl. #132 has a pool.
Does 1886 Nantes Pl. #132 have accessible units?
No, 1886 Nantes Pl. #132 does not have accessible units.
Does 1886 Nantes Pl. #132 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1886 Nantes Pl. #132 does not have units with dishwashers.

