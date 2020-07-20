1829 View Park Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Great corner unit with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths located in the Beautiful Community of Otay Ranch. Home features front yard with withe picket fence and a 2 car attached garage. Unit includes 2 full baths a a laundry room conveniently located inside the units. This unit will be available for move in on June 1. Please call Conchita for showing 619-654-4239