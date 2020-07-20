All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM

1829 View Park Way

1829 View Park Way · No Longer Available
Location

1829 View Park Way, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great corner unit with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths located in the Beautiful Community of Otay Ranch. Home features front yard with withe picket fence and a 2 car attached garage. Unit includes 2 full baths a a laundry room conveniently located inside the units. This unit will be available for move in on June 1. Please call Conchita for showing 619-654-4239

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 View Park Way have any available units?
1829 View Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 View Park Way have?
Some of 1829 View Park Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 View Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
1829 View Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 View Park Way pet-friendly?
No, 1829 View Park Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1829 View Park Way offer parking?
Yes, 1829 View Park Way offers parking.
Does 1829 View Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1829 View Park Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 View Park Way have a pool?
Yes, 1829 View Park Way has a pool.
Does 1829 View Park Way have accessible units?
No, 1829 View Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 View Park Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1829 View Park Way has units with dishwashers.
