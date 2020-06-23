1749 Copper Penny Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOVELY WINDINGWALK 4 BEDROOM! - LOVELY WINDINGWALK 4 BEDROOM! This single family home is situated in the Windingwalk community of Otay Ranch. It features a great floor plan including a formal living room as well as a large family room next to the big, open kitchen. Central AC. Beautiful views from your backyard to the East toward the hills. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment at Otay Ranch Town Center Mall as well as access to top-rated schools. 4 good sized bedrooms and a large master suite with walk in closet. Come and have a look. Call us at 619-746-6547 for a showing appointment.



(RLNE4500937)