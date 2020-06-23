All apartments in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA
1749 Copper Penny Dr.
1749 Copper Penny Dr.

1749 Copper Penny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1749 Copper Penny Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOVELY WINDINGWALK 4 BEDROOM! - LOVELY WINDINGWALK 4 BEDROOM! This single family home is situated in the Windingwalk community of Otay Ranch. It features a great floor plan including a formal living room as well as a large family room next to the big, open kitchen. Central AC. Beautiful views from your backyard to the East toward the hills. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment at Otay Ranch Town Center Mall as well as access to top-rated schools. 4 good sized bedrooms and a large master suite with walk in closet. Come and have a look. Call us at 619-746-6547 for a showing appointment.

(RLNE4500937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 Copper Penny Dr. have any available units?
1749 Copper Penny Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 1749 Copper Penny Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1749 Copper Penny Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 Copper Penny Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1749 Copper Penny Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1749 Copper Penny Dr. offer parking?
No, 1749 Copper Penny Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1749 Copper Penny Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1749 Copper Penny Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 Copper Penny Dr. have a pool?
No, 1749 Copper Penny Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1749 Copper Penny Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1749 Copper Penny Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 Copper Penny Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1749 Copper Penny Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1749 Copper Penny Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1749 Copper Penny Dr. has units with air conditioning.
