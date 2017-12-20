All apartments in Chula Vista
1622 Gila Court Unit 170

Location

1622 Gila Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1622 Gila Court Unit 170 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1561 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Military Welcome - Located in one of Chula Vistas prestigious developments of Agave in Windingwalk off the 125, this tri level, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse with attached 2 car garage is clean and beautiful! This home features two master bedrooms upstairs each with their own bath and a separate bedroom with full bath downstairs. The large open living room and kitchen with beautiful dark cherry laminate floors and cabinets is ideal for entertaining. The kitchen consists of granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The laundry room with stacked washer/dryer is right off the kitchen. Central AC is perfect for those Santa Ana San Diego days. Trash is included. No need for that fitness card anymore as this complex has its own workout facility.

The community center features a large facility and clubhouse which can be used for special occasions as weddings, those summer barbecues or parties large or small. The 2 large pools are available to all of the residents of this complex.

Walking distance shopping/restaurants/public transportation. The freeway system offers great access to North Island, 32nd Naval Base and Balboa Hospital.

(RLNE3288116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Gila Court Unit 170 have any available units?
1622 Gila Court Unit 170 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 Gila Court Unit 170 have?
Some of 1622 Gila Court Unit 170's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Gila Court Unit 170 currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Gila Court Unit 170 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Gila Court Unit 170 pet-friendly?
No, 1622 Gila Court Unit 170 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1622 Gila Court Unit 170 offer parking?
Yes, 1622 Gila Court Unit 170 does offer parking.
Does 1622 Gila Court Unit 170 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 Gila Court Unit 170 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Gila Court Unit 170 have a pool?
Yes, 1622 Gila Court Unit 170 has a pool.
Does 1622 Gila Court Unit 170 have accessible units?
No, 1622 Gila Court Unit 170 does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Gila Court Unit 170 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 Gila Court Unit 170 does not have units with dishwashers.
