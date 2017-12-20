1622 Gila Court Unit 170

Amenities

Military Welcome - Located in one of Chula Vistas prestigious developments of Agave in Windingwalk off the 125, this tri level, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse with attached 2 car garage is clean and beautiful! This home features two master bedrooms upstairs each with their own bath and a separate bedroom with full bath downstairs. The large open living room and kitchen with beautiful dark cherry laminate floors and cabinets is ideal for entertaining. The kitchen consists of granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The laundry room with stacked washer/dryer is right off the kitchen. Central AC is perfect for those Santa Ana San Diego days. Trash is included. No need for that fitness card anymore as this complex has its own workout facility.



The community center features a large facility and clubhouse which can be used for special occasions as weddings, those summer barbecues or parties large or small. The 2 large pools are available to all of the residents of this complex.



Walking distance shopping/restaurants/public transportation. The freeway system offers great access to North Island, 32nd Naval Base and Balboa Hospital.



(RLNE3288116)