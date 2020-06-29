1617 Hayford Road

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom House With 2 Car Garage!! - Excellent location surrounded by great schools and parks.

Dramatic high ceiling and inviting front porch to welcome you home.

Great floor plan.



Kitchen with eat in area that is adjacent to the cozy living room.

Next to our spacious living room there is the bonus area for your own unlimited creative ideas.



The 2nd floor not only accommodates the huge master bedroom but all other rooms.

Laundry room is on the second floor offering great convenience.



Master bedroom contains a his and her closet and double vanity sink (no more elbowing each other during the morning rush!)

Master bathroom offers separate shower and tub area.

Guest bath also offers his and her sinks + a shower and tub combo.



Looking out from windows is an open spacious area.

Huge park close by.



You have to see it to appreciate this exceptionally good deal. Call today to schedule your showing appointment now!



