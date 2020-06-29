All apartments in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA
1617 Hayford Road
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

1617 Hayford Road

1617 Hayford Road · No Longer Available
Chula Vista
Otay Ranch Village
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1617 Hayford Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom House With 2 Car Garage!! - Excellent location surrounded by great schools and parks.
Dramatic high ceiling and inviting front porch to welcome you home.
Great floor plan.

Kitchen with eat in area that is adjacent to the cozy living room.
Next to our spacious living room there is the bonus area for your own unlimited creative ideas.

The 2nd floor not only accommodates the huge master bedroom but all other rooms.
Laundry room is on the second floor offering great convenience.

Master bedroom contains a his and her closet and double vanity sink (no more elbowing each other during the morning rush!)
Master bathroom offers separate shower and tub area.
Guest bath also offers his and her sinks + a shower and tub combo.

Looking out from windows is an open spacious area.
Huge park close by.

You have to see it to appreciate this exceptionally good deal. Call today to schedule your showing appointment now!

(RLNE2437111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Hayford Road have any available units?
1617 Hayford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 1617 Hayford Road currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Hayford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Hayford Road pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Hayford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1617 Hayford Road offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Hayford Road offers parking.
Does 1617 Hayford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Hayford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Hayford Road have a pool?
No, 1617 Hayford Road does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Hayford Road have accessible units?
No, 1617 Hayford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Hayford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Hayford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Hayford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 Hayford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
