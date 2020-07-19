All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1606 Hayford Rd

1606 Hayford Road · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Hayford Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1606 Hayford Rd Available 02/01/19 Spacious 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms @ Otay Ranch - Large Lovely Home at Otay Ranch Village
Close to Sharp Hospital, Otay Ranch Shopping, Restaurants, Schools,
Minutes from Hwy 52 & 805,
Includes all appliances
Wood floors in Living Room & Dining, Tile in other rooms
Open Island kitchen, dining, & Family Room
Ceiling fans in all rooms
Central A/C & Heating
One Bedroom & full bathroom downstairs
Master Suite with 2 walk in closets & private deck
Tenant pays gas & electric, cable, water/sewer, trash.
Rent Includes gardener
Small pets (30 lbs) OK with $500 additional deposit. 2 pets Maximum
Security System installed and tenant has option of monitoring services
Very close to Harvest Park which is family friendly with walking paths
Rental Requirements:
Single Family
Military Welcome!!!
$35 Application Fee per occupant over 18 years
Apply on-line @ JKP-propertymanagement.com
Please no Sect 8
Must provide proof of Income, minimum FICO score of 620
No Smoking
Landlord requires proof of renters insurance
One year lease minimum
Security Deposit of $3200

(RLNE3268505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Hayford Rd have any available units?
1606 Hayford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Hayford Rd have?
Some of 1606 Hayford Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Hayford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Hayford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Hayford Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Hayford Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Hayford Rd offer parking?
No, 1606 Hayford Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Hayford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Hayford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Hayford Rd have a pool?
No, 1606 Hayford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Hayford Rd have accessible units?
No, 1606 Hayford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Hayford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Hayford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
