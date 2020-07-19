Amenities

1606 Hayford Rd Available 02/01/19 Spacious 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms @ Otay Ranch - Large Lovely Home at Otay Ranch Village

Close to Sharp Hospital, Otay Ranch Shopping, Restaurants, Schools,

Minutes from Hwy 52 & 805,

Includes all appliances

Wood floors in Living Room & Dining, Tile in other rooms

Open Island kitchen, dining, & Family Room

Ceiling fans in all rooms

Central A/C & Heating

One Bedroom & full bathroom downstairs

Master Suite with 2 walk in closets & private deck

Tenant pays gas & electric, cable, water/sewer, trash.

Rent Includes gardener

Small pets (30 lbs) OK with $500 additional deposit. 2 pets Maximum

Security System installed and tenant has option of monitoring services

Very close to Harvest Park which is family friendly with walking paths

Rental Requirements:

Single Family

Military Welcome!!!

$35 Application Fee per occupant over 18 years

Apply on-line @ JKP-propertymanagement.com

Please no Sect 8

Must provide proof of Income, minimum FICO score of 620

No Smoking

Landlord requires proof of renters insurance

One year lease minimum

Security Deposit of $3200



