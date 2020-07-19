Amenities
1606 Hayford Rd Available 02/01/19 Spacious 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms @ Otay Ranch - Large Lovely Home at Otay Ranch Village
Close to Sharp Hospital, Otay Ranch Shopping, Restaurants, Schools,
Minutes from Hwy 52 & 805,
Includes all appliances
Wood floors in Living Room & Dining, Tile in other rooms
Open Island kitchen, dining, & Family Room
Ceiling fans in all rooms
Central A/C & Heating
One Bedroom & full bathroom downstairs
Master Suite with 2 walk in closets & private deck
Tenant pays gas & electric, cable, water/sewer, trash.
Rent Includes gardener
Small pets (30 lbs) OK with $500 additional deposit. 2 pets Maximum
Security System installed and tenant has option of monitoring services
Very close to Harvest Park which is family friendly with walking paths
Rental Requirements:
Single Family
Military Welcome!!!
$35 Application Fee per occupant over 18 years
Apply on-line @ JKP-propertymanagement.com
Please no Sect 8
Must provide proof of Income, minimum FICO score of 620
No Smoking
Landlord requires proof of renters insurance
One year lease minimum
Security Deposit of $3200
(RLNE3268505)