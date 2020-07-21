1545 Piedmont St

Amenities

Gorgeous 3B/2.5BA House w/ A/C, Garage & Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in Chula Vista featuring over 1600 SF of living space over two levels. This nicely upgraded property boasts:

-Perfect location walking distance to Otay Ranch schools & new shopping centers! Easy highway access as well

-Community swimming pool, park, basketball courts, and skate park just down the road!

-Front yard w/ lush grass maintained by landlord-provided landscaper!

-Spacious and open concept living/family room w/ fireplace

-Upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, all provided appliances, under cabinet lighting, food pantry & breakfast bar!

-Private patio off living room great for entertaining

-2 car attached garage plus plenty of street parking

-Central A/C & heat!

-NEW carpets just installed throughout entire second story!

-Huge master suite w/ attached full bathroom & walk-in closet

-Bright guest bedrooms w/ jack and jill full bathroom

-Washer/dryer provided in laundry room!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2770

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2baER73EXfg

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Otay Ranch / Chula Vista

- FLOORING: Hardwood & NEW carpet

- PARKING: Garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes, for front yard only

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 2001



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant responsible for maintaining patio landscaping. Kitchen pantry light fixtures as-is.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



