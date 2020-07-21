All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

1545 Piedmont St

1545 Piedmont Street · No Longer Available
Location

1545 Piedmont Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3B/2.5BA House w/ A/C, Garage & Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in Chula Vista featuring over 1600 SF of living space over two levels. This nicely upgraded property boasts:
-Perfect location walking distance to Otay Ranch schools & new shopping centers! Easy highway access as well
-Community swimming pool, park, basketball courts, and skate park just down the road!
-Front yard w/ lush grass maintained by landlord-provided landscaper!
-Spacious and open concept living/family room w/ fireplace
-Upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, all provided appliances, under cabinet lighting, food pantry & breakfast bar!
-Private patio off living room great for entertaining
-2 car attached garage plus plenty of street parking
-Central A/C & heat!
-NEW carpets just installed throughout entire second story!
-Huge master suite w/ attached full bathroom & walk-in closet
-Bright guest bedrooms w/ jack and jill full bathroom
-Washer/dryer provided in laundry room!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2770
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2baER73EXfg
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Otay Ranch / Chula Vista
- FLOORING: Hardwood & NEW carpet
- PARKING: Garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes, for front yard only
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2001

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant responsible for maintaining patio landscaping. Kitchen pantry light fixtures as-is.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5039626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Piedmont St have any available units?
1545 Piedmont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 Piedmont St have?
Some of 1545 Piedmont St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Piedmont St currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Piedmont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Piedmont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 Piedmont St is pet friendly.
Does 1545 Piedmont St offer parking?
Yes, 1545 Piedmont St offers parking.
Does 1545 Piedmont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1545 Piedmont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Piedmont St have a pool?
Yes, 1545 Piedmont St has a pool.
Does 1545 Piedmont St have accessible units?
No, 1545 Piedmont St does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Piedmont St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Piedmont St does not have units with dishwashers.
