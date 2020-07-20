1539 Sonora Dr Unit 258

Amenities

Gorgeous 3B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ Views, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 3B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Chula Vista featuring approximately 1400 SF of living space over two levels. This well-upgraded property boasts:

-Sweeping north views of Olympic Pkwy hills and canyons!

-2 reserved parking spaces--1 car detached garage and 1 reserved carport space right behind the unit!

-Beautifully upgraded kitchen features granite countertops & all stainless steel appliances!

-Spacious carpeted living room w/ large window for natural lighting

-Half bathroom downstairs for convenience w/ washer/dryer provided as-is

-Large master suite w/ custom closets, upgraded vanity & stall shower

-Bright guest bedrooms w/ large closets

-Full upgraded bathroom in hallway

-Bon Vivant community features: swimming pool, clubhouse & open grass areas!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2175

- WASHER/DRYER: Yes, provided as-is

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered under 40lbs for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

-VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tU480s5v3o0

HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: Chula Vista

- FLOORING: Carpet & tile

- PARKING: 2 reserved spaces--1 car detached garage & 1 reserved carport space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No

- YEAR BUILT: 1975



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Washer/dryer provided as-is and will not be repaired or replaced by landlord. Security system as-is.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



