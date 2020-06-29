1504 Apache Dr #C

Amenities

Beautiful 2 br Condo - Excellent condo close to Southwestern collage, Bonita middle and high schools. This condo is over 1200 sq ft with 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large private patio, an attached 2 car garage, and lots of storage space. This home is very nice and will be available for move in on April 25th. Owner provides all appliances but the washer/dryer. A must see!!! Call Steve 619 370-3660.



Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available April 25th, No pets. Deposit same as rent. Minimum credit 620



We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs http://youtu.be/tXAJ0JtCwSo If you like what you see call for an appointment to view in person.



For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/



Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660

