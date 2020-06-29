All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1504 Apache Dr #C

1504 Apache Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Apache Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 br Condo - Excellent condo close to Southwestern collage, Bonita middle and high schools. This condo is over 1200 sq ft with 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large private patio, an attached 2 car garage, and lots of storage space. This home is very nice and will be available for move in on April 25th. Owner provides all appliances but the washer/dryer. A must see!!! Call Steve 619 370-3660.

Terms:
Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available April 25th, No pets. Deposit same as rent. Minimum credit 620

YouTube Link:
We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs http://youtu.be/tXAJ0JtCwSo If you like what you see call for an appointment to view in person.

For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
DRE# 01277349

(RLNE5703249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Apache Dr #C have any available units?
1504 Apache Dr #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 1504 Apache Dr #C currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Apache Dr #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Apache Dr #C pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Apache Dr #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1504 Apache Dr #C offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Apache Dr #C offers parking.
Does 1504 Apache Dr #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 Apache Dr #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Apache Dr #C have a pool?
No, 1504 Apache Dr #C does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Apache Dr #C have accessible units?
No, 1504 Apache Dr #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Apache Dr #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Apache Dr #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Apache Dr #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Apache Dr #C does not have units with air conditioning.

