1376 Little Lake St

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom single family home feels brand new! Located in the popular Chula Vista neighborhood of Otay Ranch this property offers an open floor plan and great amenities. First floor features a wide open living room and kitchen area, as well as access to a private, stamped concrete patio area. 3 good sized bedroom located on the second floor including a great master suite with separate tub and shower and dual vanity sinks. Enjoy the convenience of an attached 2 car garage as well as forced air heat and cooling and brand new washer/dryer. Great location offers easy commuting on the 125 freeway with Naval bases and downtown just minutes away.