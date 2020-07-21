All apartments in Chula Vista
Location

1376 Little Lake Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom single family home feels brand new! Located in the popular Chula Vista neighborhood of Otay Ranch this property offers an open floor plan and great amenities. First floor features a wide open living room and kitchen area, as well as access to a private, stamped concrete patio area. 3 good sized bedroom located on the second floor including a great master suite with separate tub and shower and dual vanity sinks. Enjoy the convenience of an attached 2 car garage as well as forced air heat and cooling and brand new washer/dryer. Great location offers easy commuting on the 125 freeway with Naval bases and downtown just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1376 Little Lake St have any available units?
1376 Little Lake St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1376 Little Lake St have?
Some of 1376 Little Lake St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1376 Little Lake St currently offering any rent specials?
1376 Little Lake St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1376 Little Lake St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1376 Little Lake St is pet friendly.
Does 1376 Little Lake St offer parking?
Yes, 1376 Little Lake St offers parking.
Does 1376 Little Lake St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1376 Little Lake St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1376 Little Lake St have a pool?
No, 1376 Little Lake St does not have a pool.
Does 1376 Little Lake St have accessible units?
No, 1376 Little Lake St does not have accessible units.
Does 1376 Little Lake St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1376 Little Lake St does not have units with dishwashers.
