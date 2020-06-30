All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

1331 Mill Valley Rd

1331 Mill Valley Road
Location

1331 Mill Valley Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
1331 Mill Valley Rd Available 12/05/19 Nice home in Otay Ranch - Located in a quiet neighborhood in Otay Ranch. This home is just over 1600 sq ft and has 3 bedrooms (all upstairs), 2.5 bath, separate living room and family rooms, open concept kitchen to the dining and family rooms. The kitchen has been updated with granite counters and stainless appliances, the flooring down stairs is designer tile and upstairs is carpet. The master bedroom is good size with a large walk-in closet, and the other two bedrooms share a jack & Jill bath. The bedroom colors are bold and the owner will paint a more neutral color if needed. The community offers pools and parks for your use and all appliances are included.

Terms:
Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available for move in Dec 5th, prefer no pets but negotiable. Owner pays yard service. Refrigerator washer and dryer are provided by owners. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program

YouTube Link:
We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/iFiJhIP4OxQ

Website Link:
For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

(RLNE3715991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Mill Valley Rd have any available units?
1331 Mill Valley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 Mill Valley Rd have?
Some of 1331 Mill Valley Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 Mill Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Mill Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Mill Valley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1331 Mill Valley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1331 Mill Valley Rd offer parking?
No, 1331 Mill Valley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1331 Mill Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 Mill Valley Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Mill Valley Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1331 Mill Valley Rd has a pool.
Does 1331 Mill Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 1331 Mill Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Mill Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 Mill Valley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

