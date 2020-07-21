All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1287 Camino Catalonia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1287 Camino Catalonia
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:59 PM

1287 Camino Catalonia

1287 Camino Catalonia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Rancho - Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1287 Camino Catalonia, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
4 bedroom 3 bath 2 story-home featuring spacious kitchen with NEW stove/oven&microwave, high ceilings, tile and carpet flooring and a FULL bedroom&bathroom downstairs. Large low-maintenance backyard with balcony& washer/dryer hookups. Close to Southwestern College and parks. NO HOA! Available NOW for move in.
4 bedroom 3 bath 2 story-home featuring spacious kitchen with NEW stove/oven&microwave, high ceilings, tile and carpet flooring and a FULL bedroom&bathroom downstairs. Large low-maintenance backyard with balcony& washer/dryer hookups. Close to Southwestern College and parks. NO HOA! Available NOW for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 Camino Catalonia have any available units?
1287 Camino Catalonia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1287 Camino Catalonia have?
Some of 1287 Camino Catalonia's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1287 Camino Catalonia currently offering any rent specials?
1287 Camino Catalonia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 Camino Catalonia pet-friendly?
Yes, 1287 Camino Catalonia is pet friendly.
Does 1287 Camino Catalonia offer parking?
Yes, 1287 Camino Catalonia offers parking.
Does 1287 Camino Catalonia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1287 Camino Catalonia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 Camino Catalonia have a pool?
No, 1287 Camino Catalonia does not have a pool.
Does 1287 Camino Catalonia have accessible units?
Yes, 1287 Camino Catalonia has accessible units.
Does 1287 Camino Catalonia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1287 Camino Catalonia has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College