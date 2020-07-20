All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop

1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome home to this beautifully-maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the gated Sycamore Ridge II at Eastlake Trails! Enjoy luxurious hardwood floors, neutral paint, large kitchen with ALL appliances, vaulted ceilings, balcony, walk-in closet and central heat/AC. Parking includes attached -1 car garage + driveway + 1 designated parking spot. Basketball court and tot lot are just steps away! Also enjoy access to multiple pools, award-winning schools, parks and much more all in walking distance! No S8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop have any available units?
1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop have?
Some of 1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop pet-friendly?
No, 1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop offers parking.
Does 1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop has a pool.
Does 1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop have accessible units?
No, 1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop has units with dishwashers.
