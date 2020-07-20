1269 Stagecoach Trail Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Welcome home to this beautifully-maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the gated Sycamore Ridge II at Eastlake Trails! Enjoy luxurious hardwood floors, neutral paint, large kitchen with ALL appliances, vaulted ceilings, balcony, walk-in closet and central heat/AC. Parking includes attached -1 car garage + driveway + 1 designated parking spot. Basketball court and tot lot are just steps away! Also enjoy access to multiple pools, award-winning schools, parks and much more all in walking distance! No S8.