1263 Boca Raton Dr

Spacious 4B/2.5BA House w/ Resort Style Amenities, Yard & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Spacious 4B/2.5BA house available for lease in Chula Vista featuring over 1700 SF of living space over two levels. This nicely upgraded property boasts:

-Spacious living room upon entering w/ vaulted ceilings & large windows for ample natural light

-Large dining room w/ access to private backyard. Landscaper provided for entire yard!

-Nicely upgraded kitchen w/ NEW stainless steel appliances & granite countertops

-Master suite w/ high ceilings & attached private bathroom

-Three large guest bedrooms & full bathroom in upstairs hallway

-Half bathroom downstairs for convenience

-Central A/C & heat

-2 car attached garage plus driveway

-Eastlake Greens community features resort style amenities: multiple swimming pools, spas, playgrounds, parks, tennis courts, basketball court, beach volleyball & more!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2825

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tetFifcZAO4

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Chula Vista

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1998



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: garage door pin pad and security system. Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



