1263 Boca Raton Dr
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

1263 Boca Raton Dr

1263 Boca Raton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1263 Boca Raton Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Spacious 4B/2.5BA House w/ Resort Style Amenities, Yard & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious 4B/2.5BA house available for lease in Chula Vista featuring over 1700 SF of living space over two levels. This nicely upgraded property boasts:
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ vaulted ceilings & large windows for ample natural light
-Large dining room w/ access to private backyard. Landscaper provided for entire yard!
-Nicely upgraded kitchen w/ NEW stainless steel appliances & granite countertops
-Master suite w/ high ceilings & attached private bathroom
-Three large guest bedrooms & full bathroom in upstairs hallway
-Half bathroom downstairs for convenience
-Central A/C & heat
-2 car attached garage plus driveway
-Eastlake Greens community features resort style amenities: multiple swimming pools, spas, playgrounds, parks, tennis courts, basketball court, beach volleyball & more!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2825
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tetFifcZAO4
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Chula Vista
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1998

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: garage door pin pad and security system. Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5503766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 Boca Raton Dr have any available units?
1263 Boca Raton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1263 Boca Raton Dr have?
Some of 1263 Boca Raton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 Boca Raton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1263 Boca Raton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 Boca Raton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1263 Boca Raton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1263 Boca Raton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1263 Boca Raton Dr offers parking.
Does 1263 Boca Raton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1263 Boca Raton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 Boca Raton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1263 Boca Raton Dr has a pool.
Does 1263 Boca Raton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1263 Boca Raton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 Boca Raton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1263 Boca Raton Dr has units with dishwashers.

