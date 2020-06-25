1061 Red Granite Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Offered for rent is this inspiring and inviting residence situated in one of the most prestigious streets in Otay Ranch. This stunningly luxurious home features over 3740 square feet of impeccable living space, a downstairs bedroom/full bathroom, double staircase leading to the second floor, real wood flooring, 5 bedroom plus an office, master bedroom with retreat, dual walk in closets, dual sinks, and balcony off the master bedroom. Entertain guests in the palatial backyard that offers outdoor relaxing.