1061 Red Granite Road
1061 Red Granite Road

1061 Red Granite Road · No Longer Available
Location

1061 Red Granite Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Offered for rent is this inspiring and inviting residence situated in one of the most prestigious streets in Otay Ranch. This stunningly luxurious home features over 3740 square feet of impeccable living space, a downstairs bedroom/full bathroom, double staircase leading to the second floor, real wood flooring, 5 bedroom plus an office, master bedroom with retreat, dual walk in closets, dual sinks, and balcony off the master bedroom. Entertain guests in the palatial backyard that offers outdoor relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Red Granite Road have any available units?
1061 Red Granite Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1061 Red Granite Road have?
Some of 1061 Red Granite Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Red Granite Road currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Red Granite Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Red Granite Road pet-friendly?
No, 1061 Red Granite Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1061 Red Granite Road offer parking?
Yes, 1061 Red Granite Road offers parking.
Does 1061 Red Granite Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1061 Red Granite Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Red Granite Road have a pool?
Yes, 1061 Red Granite Road has a pool.
Does 1061 Red Granite Road have accessible units?
No, 1061 Red Granite Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Red Granite Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 Red Granite Road has units with dishwashers.
