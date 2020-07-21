All apartments in Chula Vista
1018 Camino Calabazo

1018 Camino Calabazo · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Camino Calabazo, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT RANCHO DEL REY 4 BEDROOM HOME! - GREAT RANCHO DEL REY 4 BEDROOM HOME! Nestled in Rancho Del Rey, this lovely four bedroom is just right! Floor plan features living and family room, perfect set up for separate kids TV area and parents TV area. Open spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Great backyard for family gatherings and BBQ's. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms including a big master suite. Convenient parking and storage in your 2 car garage. Located just around the corner from Voyager Park and Rancho Del Rey Middle School. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets considered. (Breed restrictions and pet deposit apply). No smoking. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4206002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

