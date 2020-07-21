1018 Camino Calabazo

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GREAT RANCHO DEL REY 4 BEDROOM HOME! - GREAT RANCHO DEL REY 4 BEDROOM HOME! Nestled in Rancho Del Rey, this lovely four bedroom is just right! Floor plan features living and family room, perfect set up for separate kids TV area and parents TV area. Open spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Great backyard for family gatherings and BBQ's. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms including a big master suite. Convenient parking and storage in your 2 car garage. Located just around the corner from Voyager Park and Rancho Del Rey Middle School. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets considered. (Breed restrictions and pet deposit apply). No smoking. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



