Carlsbad, CA
943 Alyssum Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

943 Alyssum Road

943 Alyssum Road · (760) 945-8107
Location

943 Alyssum Road, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 943 Alyssum Road · Avail. now

$3,288

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
943 Alyssum Road ~ Charming House 5 Minutes Drive to Beach! - This is a charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1620 square foot home in Carlsbad! This home features new vinyl plank flooring downstairs, fresh paint throughout, two living rooms (one with a fireplace), a mini bar off the kitchen, an attached two car garage and a nice sized fenced backyard. The master bedroom features high ceilings, a double sink vanity and a walk in closet.

The community of Vista Pacifica HOA features a community pool, spa and tennis courts.

Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities and maintain the backyard landscaping (the HOA maintains the front yard). Appliances include a dishwasher, microwave and electric range. Washer/Dryer hookups are in the garage and both gas or electric options. Owner prefers no pets at this home.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5854923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Alyssum Road have any available units?
943 Alyssum Road has a unit available for $3,288 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 Alyssum Road have?
Some of 943 Alyssum Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Alyssum Road currently offering any rent specials?
943 Alyssum Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Alyssum Road pet-friendly?
No, 943 Alyssum Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 943 Alyssum Road offer parking?
Yes, 943 Alyssum Road does offer parking.
Does 943 Alyssum Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 Alyssum Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Alyssum Road have a pool?
Yes, 943 Alyssum Road has a pool.
Does 943 Alyssum Road have accessible units?
No, 943 Alyssum Road does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Alyssum Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 Alyssum Road has units with dishwashers.
