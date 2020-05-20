Amenities

943 Alyssum Road ~ Charming House 5 Minutes Drive to Beach! - This is a charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1620 square foot home in Carlsbad! This home features new vinyl plank flooring downstairs, fresh paint throughout, two living rooms (one with a fireplace), a mini bar off the kitchen, an attached two car garage and a nice sized fenced backyard. The master bedroom features high ceilings, a double sink vanity and a walk in closet.



The community of Vista Pacifica HOA features a community pool, spa and tennis courts.



Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities and maintain the backyard landscaping (the HOA maintains the front yard). Appliances include a dishwasher, microwave and electric range. Washer/Dryer hookups are in the garage and both gas or electric options. Owner prefers no pets at this home.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



No Pets Allowed



