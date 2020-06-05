Amenities

907 Caminito Estrada Unit C Available 03/04/19 2 Bd/2.5 Ba condo newly remodeled with ocean views! - Newly remodeled 1200 sq ft condo in Carlsbad



Newer carpet in bedrooms!



Newer stainless steal appliances including Fridge!



Newer paint, light fixtures and master shower!!



Beautiful ocean views outside of living areas and master bedroom!



Hookups for Washer/Dryer



One car garage and assigned parking space!



Minutes from the beach, the 5, and shopping centers!



Deposit $2500. Small pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.



Contact Mark, Property Manager, for additional information or to schedule an appointment to view.



(760) 518-5664



Pacific Property Management



(RLNE2859602)