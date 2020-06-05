All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

907 Caminito Estrada Unit C

907 Caminito Estrada · No Longer Available
Location

907 Caminito Estrada, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
907 Caminito Estrada Unit C Available 03/04/19 2 Bd/2.5 Ba condo newly remodeled with ocean views! - Newly remodeled 1200 sq ft condo in Carlsbad

Newer carpet in bedrooms!

Newer stainless steal appliances including Fridge!

Newer paint, light fixtures and master shower!!

Beautiful ocean views outside of living areas and master bedroom!

Hookups for Washer/Dryer

One car garage and assigned parking space!

Minutes from the beach, the 5, and shopping centers!

Deposit $2500. Small pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.

Contact Mark, Property Manager, for additional information or to schedule an appointment to view.

(760) 518-5664

Pacific Property Management

(RLNE2859602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Caminito Estrada Unit C have any available units?
907 Caminito Estrada Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Caminito Estrada Unit C have?
Some of 907 Caminito Estrada Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Caminito Estrada Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
907 Caminito Estrada Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Caminito Estrada Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Caminito Estrada Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 907 Caminito Estrada Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 907 Caminito Estrada Unit C does offer parking.
Does 907 Caminito Estrada Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 Caminito Estrada Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Caminito Estrada Unit C have a pool?
No, 907 Caminito Estrada Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 907 Caminito Estrada Unit C have accessible units?
No, 907 Caminito Estrada Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Caminito Estrada Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Caminito Estrada Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
