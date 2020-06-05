906 Caminito Madrigal

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals. Lic. #01502169 lchomes.com 760-436-5111 Gorgeous panoramic ocean views! Single level, top floor home! Wonderful outdoor living with two large balconies overlooking the green space and pool and out to the ocean beyond! Beautifully upgraded with lovely tile flooring, wonderful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cedar-lined walk-in closet in master, built-in wine rack in living room, dual pane windows for warmth and sound Beautiful community pool and jacuzzi!