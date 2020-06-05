All apartments in Carlsbad
906 Caminito Madrigal
Last updated June 7 2019 at 11:31 AM

906 Caminito Madrigal

906 Caminito Madrigal · No Longer Available
Location

906 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals. Lic. #01502169 lchomes.com 760-436-5111 Gorgeous panoramic ocean views! Single level, top floor home! Wonderful outdoor living with two large balconies overlooking the green space and pool and out to the ocean beyond! Beautifully upgraded with lovely tile flooring, wonderful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cedar-lined walk-in closet in master, built-in wine rack in living room, dual pane windows for warmth and sound Beautiful community pool and jacuzzi!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Caminito Madrigal have any available units?
906 Caminito Madrigal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Caminito Madrigal have?
Some of 906 Caminito Madrigal's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Caminito Madrigal currently offering any rent specials?
906 Caminito Madrigal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Caminito Madrigal pet-friendly?
No, 906 Caminito Madrigal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 906 Caminito Madrigal offer parking?
No, 906 Caminito Madrigal does not offer parking.
Does 906 Caminito Madrigal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Caminito Madrigal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Caminito Madrigal have a pool?
Yes, 906 Caminito Madrigal has a pool.
Does 906 Caminito Madrigal have accessible units?
No, 906 Caminito Madrigal does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Caminito Madrigal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Caminito Madrigal has units with dishwashers.
