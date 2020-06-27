863 Hollyhock Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Stunningly renovated light-filled townhome in Carlsbad Crest complex. Seconds from Interstate 5 freeway, and minutes from the beach, premium outlets, restaurants, Legoland, and downtown Carlsbad. Located in a safe, quiet, and cozy cul-de-sac. Walking distance from Pacific Rim Elementary School, a top-rated school. New wood-grain porcelain tile floors in main areas. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Outdoor living and ocean breezes are part of life here. Private patio off kitchen offers opportunity for relaxing al fresco dining and entertaining. Peek-a-boo view of ocean. Complex has two swimming pools/spas. Tenant pays water, gas, internet, and electricity. One-car garage with storage. Open parking spots in front. Pets on a case-by-case basis and requires pet deposit.