All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 863 Hollyhock Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
863 Hollyhock Court
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:07 AM

863 Hollyhock Court

863 Hollyhock Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

863 Hollyhock Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Stunningly renovated light-filled townhome in Carlsbad Crest complex. Seconds from Interstate 5 freeway, and minutes from the beach, premium outlets, restaurants, Legoland, and downtown Carlsbad. Located in a safe, quiet, and cozy cul-de-sac. Walking distance from Pacific Rim Elementary School, a top-rated school. New wood-grain porcelain tile floors in main areas. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Outdoor living and ocean breezes are part of life here. Private patio off kitchen offers opportunity for relaxing al fresco dining and entertaining. Peek-a-boo view of ocean. Complex has two swimming pools/spas. Tenant pays water, gas, internet, and electricity. One-car garage with storage. Open parking spots in front. Pets on a case-by-case basis and requires pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 Hollyhock Court have any available units?
863 Hollyhock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 863 Hollyhock Court have?
Some of 863 Hollyhock Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 Hollyhock Court currently offering any rent specials?
863 Hollyhock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 Hollyhock Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 863 Hollyhock Court is pet friendly.
Does 863 Hollyhock Court offer parking?
Yes, 863 Hollyhock Court offers parking.
Does 863 Hollyhock Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 863 Hollyhock Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 Hollyhock Court have a pool?
Yes, 863 Hollyhock Court has a pool.
Does 863 Hollyhock Court have accessible units?
No, 863 Hollyhock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 863 Hollyhock Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 863 Hollyhock Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College