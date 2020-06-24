Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

814 Sandbar Way Available 04/01/19 2/2 Home in Carlsbad at Harbor Pointe - - Harbor Pointe Community

- Located Just-off I-5 Freeway at Poinsettia Ln

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Tile Floors



- PARKING: 2-Car Garage

- APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer/Dryer

- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Community Pool/Spa, Gated Community



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE1883289)