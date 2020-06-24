All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 AM

814 Sandbar Way

814 Sandbar Way · No Longer Available
Location

814 Sandbar Way, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
814 Sandbar Way Available 04/01/19 2/2 Home in Carlsbad at Harbor Pointe - - Harbor Pointe Community
- Located Just-off I-5 Freeway at Poinsettia Ln
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Tile Floors

- PARKING: 2-Car Garage
- APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer/Dryer
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Community Pool/Spa, Gated Community

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE1883289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Sandbar Way have any available units?
814 Sandbar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Sandbar Way have?
Some of 814 Sandbar Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Sandbar Way currently offering any rent specials?
814 Sandbar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Sandbar Way pet-friendly?
No, 814 Sandbar Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 814 Sandbar Way offer parking?
Yes, 814 Sandbar Way offers parking.
Does 814 Sandbar Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 Sandbar Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Sandbar Way have a pool?
Yes, 814 Sandbar Way has a pool.
Does 814 Sandbar Way have accessible units?
No, 814 Sandbar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Sandbar Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Sandbar Way does not have units with dishwashers.
