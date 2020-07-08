Amenities
Alta Mira One Single Level Duplex Home in So Carlsbad! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Conveniently located single level home in the Alta Mira community off of Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad. This home is at the end of a cul-de-sac offers privacy and beautifully landscaped walking trails all within close proximity to beaches, highway, shopping and restaurants. Upgraded kitchen, separate dining room and a living room with a fireplace. All 3 bedrooms offer ample amounts of closet space with 2 full baths. This sunny property with a single vehicle garage, laundry hook ups as well as a patio/yard, has all of the amenities to make this home your next delightful retreat. Sorry no pets allowed.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,125.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Stove
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Patio
Eat in kitchen
1 Story
Storage space
Living Room
Dining Area
Upgraded Carpeting
Pergo Flooring
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Laundry Hook-ups
Garage Laundry
1 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Greenbelt View
Vertical Blinds
Mini Blinds
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/805-Caminito-Rosa-Carlsbad-CA-92009-56/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5248310)