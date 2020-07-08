All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

805 Caminito Rosa

805 Caminito Rosa · No Longer Available
Location

805 Caminito Rosa, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Alta Mira One Single Level Duplex Home in So Carlsbad! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Conveniently located single level home in the Alta Mira community off of Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad. This home is at the end of a cul-de-sac offers privacy and beautifully landscaped walking trails all within close proximity to beaches, highway, shopping and restaurants. Upgraded kitchen, separate dining room and a living room with a fireplace. All 3 bedrooms offer ample amounts of closet space with 2 full baths. This sunny property with a single vehicle garage, laundry hook ups as well as a patio/yard, has all of the amenities to make this home your next delightful retreat. Sorry no pets allowed.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,125.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Stove
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Patio
Eat in kitchen
1 Story
Storage space
Living Room
Dining Area
Upgraded Carpeting
Pergo Flooring
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Laundry Hook-ups
Garage Laundry
1 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Greenbelt View
Vertical Blinds
Mini Blinds
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/805-Caminito-Rosa-Carlsbad-CA-92009-56/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5248310)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Caminito Rosa have any available units?
805 Caminito Rosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Caminito Rosa have?
Some of 805 Caminito Rosa's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Caminito Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
805 Caminito Rosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Caminito Rosa pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Caminito Rosa is pet friendly.
Does 805 Caminito Rosa offer parking?
Yes, 805 Caminito Rosa offers parking.
Does 805 Caminito Rosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Caminito Rosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Caminito Rosa have a pool?
No, 805 Caminito Rosa does not have a pool.
Does 805 Caminito Rosa have accessible units?
No, 805 Caminito Rosa does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Caminito Rosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Caminito Rosa has units with dishwashers.

