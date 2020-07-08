805 Caminito Rosa

Amenities

Alta Mira One Single Level Duplex Home in So Carlsbad! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Conveniently located single level home in the Alta Mira community off of Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad. This home is at the end of a cul-de-sac offers privacy and beautifully landscaped walking trails all within close proximity to beaches, highway, shopping and restaurants. Upgraded kitchen, separate dining room and a living room with a fireplace. All 3 bedrooms offer ample amounts of closet space with 2 full baths. This sunny property with a single vehicle garage, laundry hook ups as well as a patio/yard, has all of the amenities to make this home your next delightful retreat. Sorry no pets allowed.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,125.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Evening Lights

Non-Smoking Property

Easy Freeway Access

Stove

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace

Patio

Eat in kitchen

1 Story

Storage space

Living Room

Dining Area

Upgraded Carpeting

Pergo Flooring

Tile Flooring

Hardwood floors

Laundry Hook-ups

Garage Laundry

1 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Greenbelt View

Vertical Blinds

Mini Blinds

Plantation Shutters

Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:



LINK:

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



