802 Caminito Rosa

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce75b10057 ---- This beautiful Altamira twinhome is located less than a mile from the beach. Open-concept floorplan, vaulted ceilings, tile and laminate flooring, upgraded kitchen, spacious master bedroom with ample closet space, vinyl windows, and a private fenced yard with sunset views! The community features two heated pools, two jacuzzis, clubhouses, and plenty of beautiful open green belt space. Walking distance to Pacific Rim Elementary, restaurants, and shopping. * Requirements . minimum credit score 600 . no prior evictions . verifiable income 2.5 times rent . minimum 2 years of verifiable rental references Showings will begin June 1st and must be scheduled through ShowMojo using the link in the ad. You must submit an application using the link on the ShowMojo website to be considered for a private showing prior to June 1st.