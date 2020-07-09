All apartments in Carlsbad
Location

802 Caminito Rosa, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce75b10057 ---- This beautiful Altamira twinhome is located less than a mile from the beach. Open-concept floorplan, vaulted ceilings, tile and laminate flooring, upgraded kitchen, spacious master bedroom with ample closet space, vinyl windows, and a private fenced yard with sunset views! The community features two heated pools, two jacuzzis, clubhouses, and plenty of beautiful open green belt space. Walking distance to Pacific Rim Elementary, restaurants, and shopping. * Requirements . minimum credit score 600 . no prior evictions . verifiable income 2.5 times rent . minimum 2 years of verifiable rental references Showings will begin June 1st and must be scheduled through ShowMojo using the link in the ad. You must submit an application using the link on the ShowMojo website to be considered for a private showing prior to June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Caminito Rosa have any available units?
802 Caminito Rosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Caminito Rosa have?
Some of 802 Caminito Rosa's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Caminito Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
802 Caminito Rosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Caminito Rosa pet-friendly?
No, 802 Caminito Rosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 802 Caminito Rosa offer parking?
Yes, 802 Caminito Rosa offers parking.
Does 802 Caminito Rosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Caminito Rosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Caminito Rosa have a pool?
Yes, 802 Caminito Rosa has a pool.
Does 802 Caminito Rosa have accessible units?
No, 802 Caminito Rosa does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Caminito Rosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Caminito Rosa does not have units with dishwashers.

