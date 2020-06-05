All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 PM

7915 Rocoso Lane

7915 Rocoso Lane · (760) 206-3144
Location

7915 Rocoso Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7915 Rocoso Lane · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1697 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
3BD, 2BA Single Story Home with A/C in Rancho Ponderosa! - Bordering Encinitas, this single story home is located in the Carlsbad Rancho Ponderosa community with 3 parks nearby and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, nearly 1,700 sq ft, air conditioning units, open floor plan with formal dining, step down into the living room with fireplace, family room off the kitchen with new stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, and fridge, gas burner stove stop, plenty of storage! Master has two separate closets and french doors with a view of the beautiful back yard that is great for entertaining with lush landscaping, built in BBQ. Located in the A+ rated San Dieguito School District for all levels, near shopping, dining, Omni Resort and Spa, Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, less than 3 miles to the beach! **New vinyl plank flooring being installed and will be replacing carpeting in master, dining, family room off kitchen***

Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy, pets may be considered on a case by case basis with completion of pet screening/deposit increase. Fridge and washer/dryer provided by Owner, Landscaper provided by Owner once a month. All utilities are tenant responsibility. We are doing virtual tours for the time being, in person showings allowed after June 1 with an application, fee refundable if not processed. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE4638350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 Rocoso Lane have any available units?
7915 Rocoso Lane has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7915 Rocoso Lane have?
Some of 7915 Rocoso Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 Rocoso Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7915 Rocoso Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 Rocoso Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7915 Rocoso Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7915 Rocoso Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7915 Rocoso Lane does offer parking.
Does 7915 Rocoso Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7915 Rocoso Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 Rocoso Lane have a pool?
No, 7915 Rocoso Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7915 Rocoso Lane have accessible units?
No, 7915 Rocoso Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 Rocoso Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7915 Rocoso Lane has units with dishwashers.
