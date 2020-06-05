7915 Rocoso Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

3BD, 2BA Single Story Home with A/C in Rancho Ponderosa! - Bordering Encinitas, this single story home is located in the Carlsbad Rancho Ponderosa community with 3 parks nearby and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, nearly 1,700 sq ft, air conditioning units, open floor plan with formal dining, step down into the living room with fireplace, family room off the kitchen with new stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, and fridge, gas burner stove stop, plenty of storage! Master has two separate closets and french doors with a view of the beautiful back yard that is great for entertaining with lush landscaping, built in BBQ. Located in the A+ rated San Dieguito School District for all levels, near shopping, dining, Omni Resort and Spa, Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, less than 3 miles to the beach! **New vinyl plank flooring being installed and will be replacing carpeting in master, dining, family room off kitchen***



Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy, pets may be considered on a case by case basis with completion of pet screening/deposit increase. Fridge and washer/dryer provided by Owner, Landscaper provided by Owner once a month. All utilities are tenant responsibility. We are doing virtual tours for the time being, in person showings allowed after June 1 with an application, fee refundable if not processed. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



(RLNE4638350)