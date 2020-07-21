7829 Sitio Calmar

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly

Walking Distance to LCC High School - Spacious 2,592 square foot 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with optional 5th bedroom/office/den located in La Costa Valley on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Sonata development walking distance to La Costa Canyon High School, Mission Estancia Elementary School, Stagecoach Park, also near La Costa Resort and Spa Hotel and 5 freeway. This bright and sunny home boasts a 3-car garage, views off the master bedroom deck, a fireplace in the family room, a built in BBQ on the back patio and a fire pit and fountain in the backyard. Updates throughout including but not limited to extended kitchen island, white kitchen cabinets, quartz kitchen countertops, all stainless appliances, window coverings, wood look flooring all downstairs plus both upstairs baths. Come see the changes for yourself and you will be impressed!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5026343)