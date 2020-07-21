All apartments in Carlsbad
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7829 Sitio Calmar
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

7829 Sitio Calmar

7829 Sitio Calmar · No Longer Available
Location

7829 Sitio Calmar, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Walking Distance to LCC High School - Spacious 2,592 square foot 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with optional 5th bedroom/office/den located in La Costa Valley on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Sonata development walking distance to La Costa Canyon High School, Mission Estancia Elementary School, Stagecoach Park, also near La Costa Resort and Spa Hotel and 5 freeway. This bright and sunny home boasts a 3-car garage, views off the master bedroom deck, a fireplace in the family room, a built in BBQ on the back patio and a fire pit and fountain in the backyard. Updates throughout including but not limited to extended kitchen island, white kitchen cabinets, quartz kitchen countertops, all stainless appliances, window coverings, wood look flooring all downstairs plus both upstairs baths. Come see the changes for yourself and you will be impressed!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5026343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7829 Sitio Calmar have any available units?
7829 Sitio Calmar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7829 Sitio Calmar have?
Some of 7829 Sitio Calmar's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7829 Sitio Calmar currently offering any rent specials?
7829 Sitio Calmar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7829 Sitio Calmar pet-friendly?
Yes, 7829 Sitio Calmar is pet friendly.
Does 7829 Sitio Calmar offer parking?
Yes, 7829 Sitio Calmar offers parking.
Does 7829 Sitio Calmar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7829 Sitio Calmar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7829 Sitio Calmar have a pool?
No, 7829 Sitio Calmar does not have a pool.
Does 7829 Sitio Calmar have accessible units?
No, 7829 Sitio Calmar does not have accessible units.
Does 7829 Sitio Calmar have units with dishwashers?
No, 7829 Sitio Calmar does not have units with dishwashers.
