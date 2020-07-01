7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201

Amenities

Fantastic one bedroom, one bath condominium with deep oversized 1-car garage and in-unit laundry. This is a large upper unit with no one above you! Located in the resort like La Costa Hills community, amenities include a gym, sauna, and adjoining pool and spa steps from the condo. This community also features tennis courts and beautiful parks for your enjoyment. Close to La Costa Town Center, you have convenient access to shopping, banking, restaurants and more! Pets upon approval. Call Nick today at 760-585-5841 to view this very special property.