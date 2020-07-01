All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201

7754 Caminito Bonanza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7754 Caminito Bonanza, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Fantastic one bedroom, one bath condominium with deep oversized 1-car garage and in-unit laundry. This is a large upper unit with no one above you! Located in the resort like La Costa Hills community, amenities include a gym, sauna, and adjoining pool and spa steps from the condo. This community also features tennis courts and beautiful parks for your enjoyment. Close to La Costa Town Center, you have convenient access to shopping, banking, restaurants and more! Pets upon approval. Call Nick today at 760-585-5841 to view this very special property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 have any available units?
7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 have?
Some of 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 have a pool?
Yes, 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 has a pool.
Does 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7754 Caminito Bonanza Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College