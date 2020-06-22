All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

7704 Caminito Tingo

7704 Caminito Tingo · No Longer Available
Location

7704 Caminito Tingo, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
La Costa Hills Gated Community. Beautiful two bedroom, two bath ground floor condominium home. Enjoy dual master bedroom suites with walk in closets, a cozy fireplace, wood laminate flooring and an attached one car garage. The kitchen includes a large walk in pantry. There is a washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience. Take advantage of the tennis courts, workout room and large pool and spa. Retail shopping, dining and more is just across the street. This unit is available February 10th. First come, first served. Contact All Investors Realty at 760.547.5387 or text 760.644.0209 to schedule an appointment to view this unit. Visit our website at www.allinvestorsrealty.com Equal Housing Opportunity. Small pet may be considered with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. CABRE#01134376.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Caminito Tingo have any available units?
7704 Caminito Tingo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7704 Caminito Tingo have?
Some of 7704 Caminito Tingo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Caminito Tingo currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Caminito Tingo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Caminito Tingo pet-friendly?
Yes, 7704 Caminito Tingo is pet friendly.
Does 7704 Caminito Tingo offer parking?
Yes, 7704 Caminito Tingo does offer parking.
Does 7704 Caminito Tingo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7704 Caminito Tingo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Caminito Tingo have a pool?
Yes, 7704 Caminito Tingo has a pool.
Does 7704 Caminito Tingo have accessible units?
No, 7704 Caminito Tingo does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Caminito Tingo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7704 Caminito Tingo has units with dishwashers.
