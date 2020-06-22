7704 Caminito Tingo

Amenities

La Costa Hills Gated Community. Beautiful two bedroom, two bath ground floor condominium home. Enjoy dual master bedroom suites with walk in closets, a cozy fireplace, wood laminate flooring and an attached one car garage. The kitchen includes a large walk in pantry. There is a washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience. Take advantage of the tennis courts, workout room and large pool and spa. Retail shopping, dining and more is just across the street. This unit is available February 10th. First come, first served. Contact All Investors Realty at 760.547.5387 or text 760.644.0209 to schedule an appointment to view this unit. Visit our website at www.allinvestorsrealty.com Equal Housing Opportunity. Small pet may be considered with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. CABRE#01134376.