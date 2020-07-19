7408 Altiva Place

Amenities
Gorgeous Carlsbad 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo Features Beautiful Views!!. - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely Carlsbad condo, light and bright with windows in every room! Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Large balcony with two different access points, one from the living room and the other from the second bedroom. Offers gorgeous views of sunset! Community includes large pool and spa, gym and steam room!. Two single car garages with storage. Stacked washer and dryer inside unit. Master bedroom features large walk in closet. Second bedroom with beautiful views and access to patio has a spacious closet. Condo does not have any shared walls. Water and trash are included. Single pet under 10 lbs ok, with additional deposit and $50 pet rent.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,750..
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 10 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Microwave
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Air Conditioning
1 Story
Patio
Balcony
Storage space
Living Room
Laminate Flooring
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Trash Included
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Canyon View
Faux Wood Blinds
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4571885)