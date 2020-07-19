7408 Altiva Place

Amenities

Gorgeous Carlsbad 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo Features Beautiful Views!!. - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Lovely Carlsbad condo, light and bright with windows in every room! Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Large balcony with two different access points, one from the living room and the other from the second bedroom. Offers gorgeous views of sunset! Community includes large pool and spa, gym and steam room!. Two single car garages with storage. Stacked washer and dryer inside unit. Master bedroom features large walk in closet. Second bedroom with beautiful views and access to patio has a spacious closet. Condo does not have any shared walls. Water and trash are included. Single pet under 10 lbs ok, with additional deposit and $50 pet rent.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,750..



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 10 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Microwave

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Air Conditioning

1 Story

Patio

Balcony

Storage space

Living Room

Laminate Flooring

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Trash Included

Water Included

Home Owners Assoc.

Canyon View

Faux Wood Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary

Middle School: San Elijo Middle School

High School: San Marcos High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

