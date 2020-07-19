All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7408 Altiva Place

7408 Altiva Place · No Longer Available
Location

7408 Altiva Place, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Gorgeous Carlsbad 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo Features Beautiful Views!!. - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely Carlsbad condo, light and bright with windows in every room! Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Large balcony with two different access points, one from the living room and the other from the second bedroom. Offers gorgeous views of sunset! Community includes large pool and spa, gym and steam room!. Two single car garages with storage. Stacked washer and dryer inside unit. Master bedroom features large walk in closet. Second bedroom with beautiful views and access to patio has a spacious closet. Condo does not have any shared walls. Water and trash are included. Single pet under 10 lbs ok, with additional deposit and $50 pet rent.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,750..

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 10 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Microwave
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Air Conditioning
1 Story
Patio
Balcony
Storage space
Living Room
Laminate Flooring
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Trash Included
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Canyon View
Faux Wood Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7408-Altiva-Place--Carlsbad-CA-92008-1841/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4571885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7408 Altiva Place have any available units?
7408 Altiva Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7408 Altiva Place have?
Some of 7408 Altiva Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7408 Altiva Place currently offering any rent specials?
7408 Altiva Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7408 Altiva Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7408 Altiva Place is pet friendly.
Does 7408 Altiva Place offer parking?
Yes, 7408 Altiva Place offers parking.
Does 7408 Altiva Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7408 Altiva Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7408 Altiva Place have a pool?
Yes, 7408 Altiva Place has a pool.
Does 7408 Altiva Place have accessible units?
No, 7408 Altiva Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7408 Altiva Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7408 Altiva Place has units with dishwashers.
