Carlsbad, CA
7323 Lantana Ter
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

7323 Lantana Ter

7323 Lantana Terrace · No Longer Available
Carlsbad
Location

7323 Lantana Terrace, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Located in the Highly Desirable Carlsbad Coastal Gated Community of Sea Cliff less than a mile from the ocean and perched on the rolling hills. This serene community features a host of country club inspired amenities with 2 pools, club house, 2 tennis courts, ponds with meandering streams and meticulously manicured vegetation. There are several walking paths leading to the pond and viewing spots with unobstructed views of the Carlsbad coastline that inspire a healthy and relaxed lifestyle. The Sea Cliff community is a hidden gem! This wonderful and inclusive community hosts a variety of social events with Pancake breakfasts, Happy Hour by the pond and various holiday inspired gatherings organized to promote the active yet relaxed nature of the community members.

This bright and beautiful 3 bed/3 bath Executive Patio home radiates that Carlsbad beach vibe inspired by this coastal community. The open floor plan on the first floor features a great room with dining and family room separated by an elegant Seashell Fireplace. The viewing windows and two large sliders invite views of the lush private courtyard with mature Mediterranean shrubs and trees. Other features include Beachwood plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, wood plantation shutters and ceiling fans throughout, LED recessed lighting, Reverse Osmosis water filtration system and central A/C. The recently redesigned chefs kitchen features designer cabinets and bar height Quartz Countertops with stainless steel appliances and a gas cook top for the accomplished chef.

One bedroom is located downstairs with a view of the side garden in the courtyard complimented by a full bathroom. The laundry room is located next to the garage entry with washer/dryer units and overhead cabinets. A large 2 car garage boasts an epoxy garage floor and storage cabinets with a private home entry. This home also features 2 huge storage closets on the main floor.

The gorgeous staircase is illuminated with natural lighting emitted from the sky light. The second-floor features 2 full suites with private bathrooms and beautiful built-in millwork shelving in both closet enclosures. Each suite is enhanced by the inviting courtyard and open valley views.

This home truly captures the relaxing ambiance of Northern San Diego living. Without a doubt this home embodies the serenity and aesthetic of that distinct Carlsbad beach vibe.
I wish I could show this home all summer, but at $3,490/MO it will rent quick. Available for occupancy June 17 with a 12-month lease.
Contact Jim Scanlon at Scanlon Realty Management, LLC to schedule a private viewing (760)-889-4343.
CalBRE 01950837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7323 Lantana Ter have any available units?
7323 Lantana Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7323 Lantana Ter have?
Some of 7323 Lantana Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7323 Lantana Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7323 Lantana Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7323 Lantana Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 7323 Lantana Ter is pet friendly.
Does 7323 Lantana Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7323 Lantana Ter offers parking.
Does 7323 Lantana Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7323 Lantana Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7323 Lantana Ter have a pool?
Yes, 7323 Lantana Ter has a pool.
Does 7323 Lantana Ter have accessible units?
No, 7323 Lantana Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7323 Lantana Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7323 Lantana Ter has units with dishwashers.
