7323 Lantana Ter

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Located in the Highly Desirable Carlsbad Coastal Gated Community of Sea Cliff less than a mile from the ocean and perched on the rolling hills. This serene community features a host of country club inspired amenities with 2 pools, club house, 2 tennis courts, ponds with meandering streams and meticulously manicured vegetation. There are several walking paths leading to the pond and viewing spots with unobstructed views of the Carlsbad coastline that inspire a healthy and relaxed lifestyle. The Sea Cliff community is a hidden gem! This wonderful and inclusive community hosts a variety of social events with Pancake breakfasts, Happy Hour by the pond and various holiday inspired gatherings organized to promote the active yet relaxed nature of the community members.



This bright and beautiful 3 bed/3 bath Executive Patio home radiates that Carlsbad beach vibe inspired by this coastal community. The open floor plan on the first floor features a great room with dining and family room separated by an elegant Seashell Fireplace. The viewing windows and two large sliders invite views of the lush private courtyard with mature Mediterranean shrubs and trees. Other features include Beachwood plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, wood plantation shutters and ceiling fans throughout, LED recessed lighting, Reverse Osmosis water filtration system and central A/C. The recently redesigned chefs kitchen features designer cabinets and bar height Quartz Countertops with stainless steel appliances and a gas cook top for the accomplished chef.



One bedroom is located downstairs with a view of the side garden in the courtyard complimented by a full bathroom. The laundry room is located next to the garage entry with washer/dryer units and overhead cabinets. A large 2 car garage boasts an epoxy garage floor and storage cabinets with a private home entry. This home also features 2 huge storage closets on the main floor.



The gorgeous staircase is illuminated with natural lighting emitted from the sky light. The second-floor features 2 full suites with private bathrooms and beautiful built-in millwork shelving in both closet enclosures. Each suite is enhanced by the inviting courtyard and open valley views.



This home truly captures the relaxing ambiance of Northern San Diego living. Without a doubt this home embodies the serenity and aesthetic of that distinct Carlsbad beach vibe.

I wish I could show this home all summer, but at $3,490/MO it will rent quick. Available for occupancy June 17 with a 12-month lease.

Contact Jim Scanlon at Scanlon Realty Management, LLC to schedule a private viewing (760)-889-4343.

