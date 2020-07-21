All apartments in Carlsbad
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7318 Paseo Verde
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

7318 Paseo Verde

7318 Paseo Verde · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

7318 Paseo Verde, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
7318 Paseo Verde Available 10/01/19 Cozy Upstairs Unit with Greenbelt View! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Large combo living-dining area joins kitchen. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living room. Two sliders open to covered patio with hillside views. Neutral paint colors offering a light bright atmosphere. Vinyl wood-like floors, no carpeting. Two storage closets, 1 detached garage and 1 assigned parking space. Community offers 2 pools, 3 spas and 4 lighted tennis courts. This is a must see!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,988.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Tennis Courts
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Dryer (AS-IS)
Washer (AS-IS)
Microwave
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Upstairs Unit
Dining Area
Storage space
Family Room
Balcony
Laminate Flooring
1 Car Garage
Reserved Parking
Community Pool
Community Spa
Trash Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Water Included
Greenbelt View

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary
Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7318-Paseo-Verde-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1815/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4370054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7318 Paseo Verde have any available units?
7318 Paseo Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7318 Paseo Verde have?
Some of 7318 Paseo Verde's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7318 Paseo Verde currently offering any rent specials?
7318 Paseo Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7318 Paseo Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, 7318 Paseo Verde is pet friendly.
Does 7318 Paseo Verde offer parking?
Yes, 7318 Paseo Verde offers parking.
Does 7318 Paseo Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7318 Paseo Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7318 Paseo Verde have a pool?
Yes, 7318 Paseo Verde has a pool.
Does 7318 Paseo Verde have accessible units?
No, 7318 Paseo Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 7318 Paseo Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7318 Paseo Verde has units with dishwashers.
