Amenities
7318 Paseo Verde Available 10/01/19 Cozy Upstairs Unit with Greenbelt View! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Large combo living-dining area joins kitchen. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living room. Two sliders open to covered patio with hillside views. Neutral paint colors offering a light bright atmosphere. Vinyl wood-like floors, no carpeting. Two storage closets, 1 detached garage and 1 assigned parking space. Community offers 2 pools, 3 spas and 4 lighted tennis courts. This is a must see!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,988.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Tennis Courts
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Dryer (AS-IS)
Washer (AS-IS)
Microwave
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Upstairs Unit
Dining Area
Storage space
Family Room
Balcony
Laminate Flooring
1 Car Garage
Reserved Parking
Community Pool
Community Spa
Trash Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Water Included
Greenbelt View
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary
Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7318-Paseo-Verde-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1815/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4370054)