7318 Paseo Verde Available 10/01/19 Cozy Upstairs Unit with Greenbelt View! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Large combo living-dining area joins kitchen. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living room. Two sliders open to covered patio with hillside views. Neutral paint colors offering a light bright atmosphere. Vinyl wood-like floors, no carpeting. Two storage closets, 1 detached garage and 1 assigned parking space. Community offers 2 pools, 3 spas and 4 lighted tennis courts. This is a must see!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,988.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Tennis Courts

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Garbage Disposal

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Dryer (AS-IS)

Washer (AS-IS)

Microwave

Gas Fireplace

Patio

Upstairs Unit

Dining Area

Storage space

Family Room

Balcony

Laminate Flooring

1 Car Garage

Reserved Parking

Community Pool

Community Spa

Trash Included

Home Owners Assoc.

Water Included

Greenbelt View



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: La Costa Heights Elementary

Middle School: Oak Crest Middle School

High School: La Costa Canyon High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/7318-Paseo-Verde-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1815/



