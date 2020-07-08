7317 Alicante Unit D

Amenities
2Bd/2.5Ba Townhouse w/2 Car Garage, Fridge/Washer/Dryer and A/C! - AVAILABLE TO VIEW BY APPOINTMENT! Please call to schedule!
2Bd/2.5Ba Townhouse at Colina De La Costa
About 1300 square feet spaced out on multiple floors!
2 bedrooms with on-suite Bathrooms on separate levels for more privacy!
Property has A/C and ceiling fans in every room!
Hard wood flooring in living room and kitchen!!
Remodeled kitchen with Fridge included!!!
2 car attached garage!
Beautiful Complex and grounds in Carlsbad with nice view off balcony, and also includes Pool/Spa/Tennis court!!
Also includes nice washer/dryer set!
PETS ALLOWED with owner approval and additional deposit
Please call for additional information or to schedule a viewing.
(760) 496-7969
Traust Property Management
(RLNE4426529)