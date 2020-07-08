7317 Alicante Unit D

Amenities

2Bd/2.5Ba Townhouse w/2 Car Garage, Fridge/Washer/Dryer and A/C! - AVAILABLE TO VIEW BY APPOINTMENT! Please call to schedule!



2Bd/2.5Ba Townhouse at Colina De La Costa



About 1300 square feet spaced out on multiple floors!



2 bedrooms with on-suite Bathrooms on separate levels for more privacy!



Property has A/C and ceiling fans in every room!



Hard wood flooring in living room and kitchen!!



Remodeled kitchen with Fridge included!!!



2 car attached garage!



Beautiful Complex and grounds in Carlsbad with nice view off balcony, and also includes Pool/Spa/Tennis court!!



Also includes nice washer/dryer set!



PETS ALLOWED with owner approval and additional deposit



Please call for additional information or to schedule a viewing.



(760) 496-7969



Traust Property Management



(RLNE4426529)