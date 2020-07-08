All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7317 Alicante Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7317 Alicante Unit D
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

7317 Alicante Unit D

7317 Alicante Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7317 Alicante Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2Bd/2.5Ba Townhouse w/2 Car Garage, Fridge/Washer/Dryer and A/C! - AVAILABLE TO VIEW BY APPOINTMENT! Please call to schedule!

2Bd/2.5Ba Townhouse at Colina De La Costa

About 1300 square feet spaced out on multiple floors!

2 bedrooms with on-suite Bathrooms on separate levels for more privacy!

Property has A/C and ceiling fans in every room!

Hard wood flooring in living room and kitchen!!

Remodeled kitchen with Fridge included!!!

2 car attached garage!

Beautiful Complex and grounds in Carlsbad with nice view off balcony, and also includes Pool/Spa/Tennis court!!

Also includes nice washer/dryer set!

PETS ALLOWED with owner approval and additional deposit

Please call for additional information or to schedule a viewing.

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management

(RLNE4426529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7317 Alicante Unit D have any available units?
7317 Alicante Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7317 Alicante Unit D have?
Some of 7317 Alicante Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7317 Alicante Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
7317 Alicante Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7317 Alicante Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 7317 Alicante Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 7317 Alicante Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 7317 Alicante Unit D offers parking.
Does 7317 Alicante Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7317 Alicante Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7317 Alicante Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 7317 Alicante Unit D has a pool.
Does 7317 Alicante Unit D have accessible units?
No, 7317 Alicante Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 7317 Alicante Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 7317 Alicante Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coast Village Apartment Homes
935 Laguna Drive
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elán Cypress Cove
355 Pine Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College