Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7314 Alta Vista

7314 Alta Vista · No Longer Available
Location

7314 Alta Vista, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Lynn K. Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals Lic. #01502169 760-519-4533 Beautiful views of the La Costa hills! Fantastic location in the heart of La Costa. Available for a min. 6-month lease and then month-to-month. Lovely balconies off the living room & master bedroom.Gorgeous Sea Point Tennis Club community with 2 pool complexes and tennis courts. Lush landscaping, private and quiet. Single level upstairs condominium with vaulted ceilings, end unit. Overlooking lovely green space and a beautiful gazebo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7314 Alta Vista have any available units?
7314 Alta Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7314 Alta Vista have?
Some of 7314 Alta Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7314 Alta Vista currently offering any rent specials?
7314 Alta Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7314 Alta Vista pet-friendly?
No, 7314 Alta Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7314 Alta Vista offer parking?
No, 7314 Alta Vista does not offer parking.
Does 7314 Alta Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7314 Alta Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7314 Alta Vista have a pool?
Yes, 7314 Alta Vista has a pool.
Does 7314 Alta Vista have accessible units?
No, 7314 Alta Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 7314 Alta Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7314 Alta Vista has units with dishwashers.
