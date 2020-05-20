7314 Alta Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Lynn K. Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals Lic. #01502169 760-519-4533 Beautiful views of the La Costa hills! Fantastic location in the heart of La Costa. Available for a min. 6-month lease and then month-to-month. Lovely balconies off the living room & master bedroom.Gorgeous Sea Point Tennis Club community with 2 pool complexes and tennis courts. Lush landscaping, private and quiet. Single level upstairs condominium with vaulted ceilings, end unit. Overlooking lovely green space and a beautiful gazebo.