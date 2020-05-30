All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7310 Alta Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7310 Alta Vista
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

7310 Alta Vista

7310 Alta Vista · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7310 Alta Vista, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
GORGEOUS SEA POINT TENNIS CLUB HOME!! Beautiful landscaping throughout. Fantastic location overlooking the tennis and pool complex. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1566 sf. Wonderful end unit with vaulted ceilings. Lovely views of the La Costa Hills and evening lights. Huge balcony off living room, family room, and master bedroom. Large storage room off balcony. Single level home upstairs with no one above. Gorgeous new hardwood flooring throughout. Cozy gas fireplace in living room. See supplement!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 Alta Vista have any available units?
7310 Alta Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7310 Alta Vista have?
Some of 7310 Alta Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 Alta Vista currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Alta Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Alta Vista pet-friendly?
No, 7310 Alta Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7310 Alta Vista offer parking?
No, 7310 Alta Vista does not offer parking.
Does 7310 Alta Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7310 Alta Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Alta Vista have a pool?
Yes, 7310 Alta Vista has a pool.
Does 7310 Alta Vista have accessible units?
No, 7310 Alta Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Alta Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7310 Alta Vista has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College