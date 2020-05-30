7310 Alta Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

GORGEOUS SEA POINT TENNIS CLUB HOME!! Beautiful landscaping throughout. Fantastic location overlooking the tennis and pool complex. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1566 sf. Wonderful end unit with vaulted ceilings. Lovely views of the La Costa Hills and evening lights. Huge balcony off living room, family room, and master bedroom. Large storage room off balcony. Single level home upstairs with no one above. Gorgeous new hardwood flooring throughout. Cozy gas fireplace in living room. See supplement!