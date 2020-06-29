All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

7302 Paseo Verde

7302 Paseo Verde · No Longer Available
Location

7302 Paseo Verde, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
7302 Paseo Verde Available 12/01/19 3BR Condo at Sea Point Tennis Club in Carlsbad - - Granite
- Water Paid
- Frig
- Washer and Dryer Included
- Community Pool and Tennis Courts
- Central Heat and A/C
- Unit Can Be either Furnished or Unfurnished

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5219408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7302 Paseo Verde have any available units?
7302 Paseo Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7302 Paseo Verde have?
Some of 7302 Paseo Verde's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7302 Paseo Verde currently offering any rent specials?
7302 Paseo Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 Paseo Verde pet-friendly?
No, 7302 Paseo Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7302 Paseo Verde offer parking?
No, 7302 Paseo Verde does not offer parking.
Does 7302 Paseo Verde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7302 Paseo Verde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 Paseo Verde have a pool?
Yes, 7302 Paseo Verde has a pool.
Does 7302 Paseo Verde have accessible units?
No, 7302 Paseo Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 Paseo Verde have units with dishwashers?
No, 7302 Paseo Verde does not have units with dishwashers.

