Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous fully furnished home in the gated community of Marea in Aviara! Private location with fantastic views of the ocean and golf course. Very light & bright with high ceilings & many upgrades throughout. Beautiful travertine floors downstairs. Plantation shutters & hardwood floors upstairs.Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, island, & upgraded appliances. Central A/C. Master bdrm king-sized bed. Avail. 9/16/2020. See Supplement!